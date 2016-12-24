Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Calabar 2016/2017 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Announced.

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Education, News

The successful prospective students of the University Of Calabar, Calabar (UNICAL) are hereby informed that the payment of acceptance fee will come to an end on Friday, January 20th, 2017. All successful students yet to accept his or her admissions are by this notice advised to do so on or before the 20th of January, …

