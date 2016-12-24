University Of Calabar 2016/2017 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Announced.

The successful prospective students of the University Of Calabar, Calabar (UNICAL) are hereby informed that the payment of acceptance fee will come to an end on Friday, January 20th, 2017. All successful students yet to accept his or her admissions are by this notice advised to do so on or before the 20th of January, …

The post University Of Calabar 2016/2017 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

