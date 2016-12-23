University Of Calabar 2016/2017 Important Notice To Newly Admitted Students.
The newly admitted students of the University of Calabar, Calabar (UNICAL) are hereby informed that they are expected to resume 2nd of January, 2017. Registration and payment of relevant fees will commence Tuesday, 3rd January, 2017 while lectures are expected to commence on Monday, 16th January, 2017. Late Registration starts on Monday, 16th January, 2017 …
