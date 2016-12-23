Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Calabar 2016/2017 Important Notice To Newly Admitted Students.

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

The newly admitted students of the University of Calabar, Calabar (UNICAL) are hereby informed that they are expected to resume 2nd of January, 2017. Registration and payment of relevant fees will commence Tuesday, 3rd January, 2017 while lectures are expected to commence on Monday, 16th January, 2017. Late Registration starts on Monday, 16th January, 2017 …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post University Of Calabar 2016/2017 Important Notice To Newly Admitted Students. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.