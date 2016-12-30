Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Ibadan 2016/2017 Notice To Students On Admission.

The following candidates who applied to the University of Ibadan are expected at the Admission Office of the University urgently in relation to the 2016/2017 Admission process.Candidates who do not report latest 4th January 2017 would be deemed no longer interested in the Admission process. Please contact ugadmissions[at]mail1.ui.edu.ng or send a text message to 08023860829 …

