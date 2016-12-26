University Of Ibadan Students To Compete For Hult Prizes.

FOUR students of the University of Ibadan have emerged to represent the university in the forthcoming semi final of the annual Hult Prize Competition. Onele Peter Cole, Amolegbe AbdulMojeed, Sadik Oluwagbenga and Adegoke Rafiat representing team “Facts Count” won six other teams in the qualifying contest held recently at Trenchard Hall of the University …

