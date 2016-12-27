University Of Ilorin 2016/2017 4th SCE Supplementary Admission List Released.

The University Of Uyo (UNIUYO) through her management has released the School Of Continuing Education And Professional Studies 2016/2017 4th Supplementary Admission List For Certificate, Diploma, Undergraduate And Post Graduate Programmes. The list contains about 135 names of candidates admitted into the different programmes. All admitted candidates gave been directed to visit http://www.eportals.uniuyo.edu.ng/ to make …

The post University Of Ilorin 2016/2017 4th SCE Supplementary Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

