Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Ilorin Clearance Date For 2nd & 3rd Batch Of Admitted Candidates.

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to Inform the students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) that the institution has released the last batch admission list for 2016/2017 has been uploaded. Candidates yet to be admitted can check on the school’s website if they have been admitted. To check your admission status, visit https://uilugportal.unilorin.edu.ng/login.php Enter your login details in …

