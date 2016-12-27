University Of Ilorin Clearance Date For 2nd & 3rd Batch Of Admitted Candidates.

This is to Inform the students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) that the institution has released the last batch admission list for 2016/2017 has been uploaded. Candidates yet to be admitted can check on the school’s website if they have been admitted. To check your admission status, visit https://uilugportal.unilorin.edu.ng/login.php Enter your login details in …

The post University Of Ilorin Clearance Date For 2nd & 3rd Batch Of Admitted Candidates. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

