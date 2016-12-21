Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Nigeria Nsukka Notice To Students On Re-Opening Of Hostel Accommodation Portal 2016/2017.

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka   hereby inform their campus students that the portal for hostel accommodation will be opened for the last time to enable students take up all mopped-up accommodation spaces (Recovered rooms). Please find below the details of the portal opening: Date: 21st December, 2016. Time: 10am Prompt. This is the final …

