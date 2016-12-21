University Of Nigeria Nsukka Notice To Students On Re-Opening Of Hostel Accommodation Portal 2016/2017.
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka hereby inform their campus students that the portal for hostel accommodation will be opened for the last time to enable students take up all mopped-up accommodation spaces (Recovered rooms). Please find below the details of the portal opening: Date: 21st December, 2016. Time: 10am Prompt. This is the final …
The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka Notice To Students On Re-Opening Of Hostel Accommodation Portal 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG