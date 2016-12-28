Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Port-Harcourt Notice on eCampus Portal Maintenance.

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

We wish to inform you that the eCampus Portal of the University of Portharcourt (UNIPORT) will be shut down due to a scheduled maintenance. The scheduled date and time for the maintenance is as follows: 11:59PM, 30th December, 2016 – 11:59PM, 1st January, 2017 This means the whole day of 31st December 2016 and 1st …

