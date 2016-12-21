UNIZIK Second Batch Admission List 2016-17 Released

UNIZIK Admission List 2016-17 Second Batch Out. The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has, on Wednesday, announced the Release of its Second Batch Admission List for the 2016/2017 Academic Session. See More Below: How To Check UNIZIK Admission Status As an update to the Article We Published Earlier, Some Modifications has been made as regards to the Checking of UNIZIK admission Status. See New Method below: STEP 1 On Your Web Browser, Visit: portal.unizik.edu.ng or Click HERE! STEP 2 On the Login / Welcome Page, Supply the Needed Information. Type Your JAMB Registration Number and select appropriate Year. ie 2016/2017 ALSO READ: UN Shares Free 22,000 Condoms At Calabar 2016 Carnival STEP 3 After Supplying the Information in Step 2 Above, You’ll be redirected to your Personal Portal. On the Left Hand Side of your Mobile or Desktop browser, Do the Following. On Mobile Browser: Using a Mobile Device, Click on the Top Left hand side of the Screen for the Drop down Tab to appear. Then Scroll down to the Bottom of the Screen and Click on “Check Admission Status” On Desktop Browser: On a desktop browser, the Tab appears automatically on the left side of the screen. Hence, simply scroll down […]

