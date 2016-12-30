Unnamed Chinese Club Offers Real Madrid £257m For Cristiano Ronaldo
An unnamed Chinese club has offered Real Madrid about £257m for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Portuguese player’s agent Jorge Mendes. He said the 31-year-old forward had no interest in the deal, which included an £85m annual salary. Mendes told Sky Italia: “From China, they’ve offered 300m euros (£257m) to Real Madrid and more than…
The post Unnamed Chinese Club Offers Real Madrid £257m For Cristiano Ronaldo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG