Unnamed Chinese Club Offers Real Madrid £257m For Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Sports

An unnamed Chinese club has offered Real Madrid about £257m for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Portuguese player’s agent Jorge Mendes. He said the 31-year-old forward had no interest in the deal, which included an £85m annual salary. Mendes told Sky Italia: “From China, they’ve offered 300m euros (£257m) to Real Madrid and more than…

