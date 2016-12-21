Unocoin Partners with Bitwage to Enable Crypto-Payments in India

The Indian Bitcoin ecosystem just got a bit more exciting. Unocoin, one of the “Big Four” Indian cryptocurrency companies has announced its partnership with Bitwage. The partnership is expected to further improve Bitcoin adoption in the country which is already showing increased interest in the digital currency following government’s recent “demonetization” initiative. Unocoin’s partnership with … Continue reading Unocoin Partners with Bitwage to Enable Crypto-Payments in India

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

