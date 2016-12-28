Unpaid for 8 months, College of Education Lecturers Begin Strike In Oyo

The Academic Staff of Oyo State College of Education, OYSCOED, Lanlate, have begun an indefinite strike over 10 month salary arrears. This is contained in a communiqué signed by Olatunde Ogundiran, the Caretaker Chairman, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union on Monday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria. Mr. Ogundiran, in the …

The post Unpaid for 8 months, College of Education Lecturers Begin Strike In Oyo appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

