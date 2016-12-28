Unpaid for 8 months, College of Education Lecturers Begin Strike In Oyo
The Academic Staff of Oyo State College of Education, OYSCOED, Lanlate, have begun an indefinite strike over 10 month salary arrears. This is contained in a communiqué signed by Olatunde Ogundiran, the Caretaker Chairman, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union on Monday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria. Mr. Ogundiran, in the …
The post Unpaid for 8 months, College of Education Lecturers Begin Strike In Oyo appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG