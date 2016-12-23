Unpaid Salaries: UCH workers give FG 7-day ultimatum

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay their outstanding salaries. The group told newsmen in Ibadan on Friday that it would proceed on indefinite strike from Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, if the outstanding salaries were not paid.

