Update: At least 24 killed in Islamic State bombing at busy Baghdad market

No fewer than 24 civilians on Saturday were killed in a double suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State extremist militia targeting a busy market in Baghdad. The city’s security services said in a statement that 39 were injured in the attack at central Baghdad’s al-Sinak market. According to Saad Maan, the spokesman for the […]

The post Update: At least 24 killed in Islamic State bombing at busy Baghdad market appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

