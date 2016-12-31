Pages Navigation Menu

Update: At least 24 killed in Islamic State bombing at busy Baghdad market

Posted on Dec 31, 2016

No fewer than 24 civilians on Saturday were killed in a double suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State extremist militia targeting a busy market in Baghdad. The city’s security services said in a statement that 39 were injured in the attack at central Baghdad’s al-Sinak market. According to Saad Maan, the spokesman for the […]

