UPDATE: Collapsed Nigeria Police barracks that killed two failed integrity tests twice
A part of the building, known as W block, collapsed at about 4:00 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday.
The post UPDATE: Collapsed Nigeria Police barracks that killed two failed integrity tests twice appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG