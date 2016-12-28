Update On N-Power Job: Scores Of Applicants Disqualified In Niger

A total number of 612 applicants were disqualified while 4,136 others were successful in the just concluded physical verification exercise for the Federal Government N-Power jobs in Niger.

This disclosure was made by the state coordinator, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Muhammed Ali, to journalists in Minna on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

He said: “A total of 5017 candidates applied in the first phase‎ with a total number 4, 251 candidates screened, 258 were disqualified, 744 were absent while 3, 995 were successful. ‎”In the second phase which is the supplementary 752 candidates applied but 165 were available for screening, while 25 were disqualified. ‎ “A total of 587 were absent and successful candidates were 141 bringing the total number of successful candidates to 4,136 on the whole.’’

‎According to him, some of the candidates were disqualified for obvious reasons, which included; over age; wrong information; mutilated certificates, while some did not have the certificate they claimed to have.

He said that the request for applicants’ Bank Verification Number (BVN) scared some of them away because they were already working and knew they would be discovered.‎

The state coordinator of NOA also said that 612 vacancies‎ existed in Niger, this emanated from those disqualified and those who were absent from the verification.

“Some people came and requested that we should register them manually but we declined. “We are now waiting for the Presidency to tell us what to do about the vacant slots; the presidency has to take a decision on that,” he said.

