Urhobo youth group lauds Ibori’s release from prison

THE leadership of Urhobo Awareness Youth Association, UAYA, yesterday, expressed happiness over the release of former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, from a United Kingdom prison after six years over money laundering.

The group, in a statement by its national leader, Amb Kenneth Uvwo, President Ernest Nikoro and the Secretary, Efe Noah, said Chief Ibori’s release was a sign of better things to come for the Urhobo nation.

The group, which described Ibori as the rallying point of Urhobo nation and the entire Niger Delta, explained that the resource control campaign he championed and other struggles he led were testimonies of his achievements when he was governor of Delta State.

