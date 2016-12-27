US billionaire Smith sponsors Chibok girls – News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
|
US billionaire Smith sponsors Chibok girls
News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
An African American billionaire, Robert Smith is sponsoring the education of 24 Chibok schoolgirls in American University, Yola in Adamawa State. The identity of the good Samaritan was revealed today by Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG