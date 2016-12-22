NLC directs state councils to monitor utilization of Paris debt deductions – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
NLC directs state councils to monitor utilization of Paris debt deductions
BusinessDay
The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday directed all the 36 state councils to ensure effective monitoring of receipt and utilization of refund from Paris debt deductions to State Governments. Federal Government through Ministry of …
Use Paris Club refund for salary, pension arrears, NLC tells govs
NLC to monitor Utilization of Paris debt deductions by states
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG