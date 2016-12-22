Pages Navigation Menu

NLC directs state councils to monitor utilization of Paris debt deductions

BusinessDay

NLC directs state councils to monitor utilization of Paris debt deductions
BusinessDay
The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday directed all the 36 state councils to ensure effective monitoring of receipt and utilization of refund from Paris debt deductions to State Governments. Federal Government through Ministry of …
