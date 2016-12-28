Use Paris refund to pay our 3 years pension arrears, pensioners beg Gov. Ikpeazu – Daily Trust
Use Paris refund to pay our 3 years pension arrears, pensioners beg Gov. Ikpeazu
Daily Trust
Pensioners of Abia State University Teaching Hospital, on Wednesday urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to use part of the refund given to the state from Paris debt deductions to settle their three years pension arrears. Mr Victor Nwogwugwu, Chairman of the …
