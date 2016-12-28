Use Your Songs to Address the Nation Positively – Gospel Singer Frank Edwards tells Secular Artistes

Gospel singer/producer, Frank Edwards has called on secular artistes to use their music to “address a nation positively”. Frank made the remark via a series of Tweets on Monday. “Remember that you will have children or already have. Will you actually let them listen and do all the things you said in that song?” the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

