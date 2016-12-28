Pages Navigation Menu

Use Your Songs to Address the Nation Positively – Gospel Singer Frank Edwards tells Secular Artistes

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

Gospel singer/producer, Frank Edwards has called on secular artistes to use their music to “address a nation positively”. Frank made the remark via a series of Tweets on Monday. “Remember that you will have children or already have. Will you actually let them listen and do all the things you said in that song?” the […]

