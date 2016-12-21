Uyo Church Collapse: Nigerian Medical Association wants 3 functional trauma centres built in Akwa Ibom

This was contained in a communiqué issued on Wednesday in Uyo at the end of the association’s fourth quarter general meeting.

The Akwa Ibom branch of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the state government to build three functional trauma centres to cater for emergencies as experienced during the church collapse in Uyo.

The communiqué signed by the state NMA chairman, Dr Aniekeme Uwah and his secretary, Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko, advised the state government to site the centres in Uyo, Eket and Ikot Ekpene.

It advocated that the Uyo centre be sited at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Eket centre at Immanuel General Hospital and Ikot Ekpene centre at General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene.

The communiqué added that these centres sited in the three senatorial districts of the state should be complemented with efficient and effective ambulance services.

The association also advised the state government to set-up a functional Medical Emergency and Disaster Management Response Team to provide a more coordinated response to disasters.

The body offered to work closely with the state government through its medical and disaster rescue mission committee to alleviate the pains of victims of disasters in the state.

The association urged the state government to set up Coroner’s Inquest to assist the Commission of Inquiry constituted on church collapse of Dec. 10, where 26 persons dead.

The 12-point communiqué called on the state government to build a general hospital in Uyo, the state capital to decongest the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

The NMA appealed for more funds from the government for training of health personnel on Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) started by the state Ministry of Health.

It noted that funding was needed to expand the scope of training so that all the doctors in the state could be trained to enhance emergency response preparedness.

The association urged the state government to provide befitting accommodation to house officers in Oron and Ikot Ekpene General Hospitals as well as upgrade facilities at UUTH house officers’ quarters.

The NMA also urged the State House of Assembly to pass into law the Primary Health Care Development Agency and the State Health Insurance Bills to promote universal health coverage.

It appealed to the management of the UUTH to pay the full November salaries to its members in the Hospital before the Christmas holidays.

The NMA also appealed to the state government to commence the payment of the 14 months salary arrears owed doctors employed in Sept. 2014 and the six months CONMESS arrears.

“This will help to allay the fears and anxieties of those affected, hence give them the right psyche to continue their humanitarian work of saving lives,” the communiqué said.

