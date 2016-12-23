V8 Ventures opens workshop in Lagos

V8 Ventures officially opened the doors of its co-working space with an informative workshop on the lean startup methodology, delivered by Ngozi Dozie of Café Neo, Chukwuka Monye of Ciuci Consulting and Dr Omobola Johnson of TLCom (former Minister of ICT).V8 acts asa growth platform for successful entreprenuers using its workspace as Infrastructure as a Service, providing mentoring, masterclasses and ultimately funding to accelerate business growth. V8 is located at 7B Dr S. Ezekuse close, Lekki Phase 1 off Admiralty Way, where several new businesses are springing up.

The company aims to bridge the gap between young entrepreneurs, highly experienced mentors and a wide range of investors to ensure theincreased success of businesses especially in the digital technology space.Members of the co-working space will have access to grade A office space, secure enterprise grade internet, meeting/board/training room, kitchen facilities and constant power supply. These will all be provided as a service, saving V8 members the significant capital costs if procured on a stand-alone basis. Members are able to pay for the services on a monthly basis starting from as little as N40,000 a month.

The brainchild of Tobi Oke, former Head of Intel Capital Africa, and Ugo Okoye, CEO of iConcepts, V8 Ventureswas birthed from several years of actively creating conducive environments and strategies for new technology businesses. The founders are significantly experienced in identifying, enabling and accelerating business growth across Africa, with over 30 years of investing, delivering world class technology solutions and enabling innovation across Africa.

“This is the start of something special where we have veterans deciding to provide a specific service which is lacking generally to help groom the next generation of successful businesses from an investment and operating perspective. Fusing local knowledge with global insights” said Tobi Oke, one of the founders after the workshop. Ugo Okoye, a co-founder mentioned“Thinking back to when I started my business in my bedroom, the ability to start small with flexible costs, access to mentoring, masterclasses as well as the ability to expand my network and get funding will have accelerated me to success a lot quicker. That’s why we picked the V8 as our logo, we are the engine for accelerated growth”.

To become a member, you can apply at www.v8africa.com/apply. To find out more about partnership opportunities, send an email to info@v8africa.com. You can also pay a visit to V8 at 7B Dr S. Ezekuse Close, Lekki Phase 1.

