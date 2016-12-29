Pages Navigation Menu

Vandal nabbed with Light Up Lagos cable – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2016


Vandal nabbed with Light Up Lagos cable
Vanguard
Policemen attached to Owode Onirin Division in Lagos State arrested a 24-year-old man, who allegedly vandalised some cables used for the Light Up Lagos project of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. The suspect, identified as Adamu Mohammed who …
