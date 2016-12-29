Vandal nabbed with Light Up Lagos cable

By Lucky Nwanekwu

Policemen attached to Owode Onirin Division in Lagos State arrested a 24-year-old man, who allegedly vandalised some cables used for the Light Up Lagos project of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The suspect, identified as Adamu Mohammed who admitted culpability, told policemen during interrogation that his intention was to sell the cable and use the proceeds to celebrate New Year.

The suspect, according to Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, Dolapo Badmus, was found with a 10-meter cable in his possession.

According to Badmus, “the Lagos State Command in the early hours of today (yesterday) arrested a 24-year old man, Adamu Mohammed, of no fixed address, while he was vandalising the Operation Light Up Lagos cable.

“The command’s operatives from Owode Onirin, while on patrol, sighted the suspect vandalising the cable and arrested him. The suspect, who was in possession of a 10-metre long cable, has confessed to the crime and stated that he was to sell the cable and use the proceed to celebrate New Year.

“The Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, for further investigation as he warns that the command will not tolerate any form of criminality in Lagos.”

The post Vandal nabbed with Light Up Lagos cable appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

