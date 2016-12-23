Pages Navigation Menu

Varsity unions pile pressure on Govt with January strike threat – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Varsity unions pile pressure on Govt with January strike threat
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – University unions in the have issued a strike notice should negotiations on better pay fail to resume by January 3 next year. The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff …
