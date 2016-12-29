VC advocates strict sanctions for violators of environmental law

Piqued by the need to mitigate the impact of unwholesome habits by people on the environment, an environmentalist and Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun has called for the adoption of strict sanctions rather than persuasion for violators of environmental laws globally.

Prof. Fagbohun said there is the need to rethink the way people relate with the environment, for it to be sustainable. According to him, the law must be able to play a role through enforcement as whatever is done in places like the United State, Europe, will affect those of in Africa.

He stressed that whatever anti environmental bevahiour put on the environment in Africa, will equally affect the global community.

“As long as we continue to employ persuasion on environmental matters, we will continue to do things with impunity.

“It is only when there are sanctions that are enforceable, that is when things will be different.” He said.On the ongoing review of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act, he observed that it was long overdue in order to ensure monitoring and evaluation of environmental initiatives and determines effectiveness of project.

