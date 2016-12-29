Vehicle Importers Rush To Beat Jan 1 Ban Deadline – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Vehicle Importers Rush To Beat Jan 1 Ban Deadline
Activities at the Seme and Idi Iroko land borders are now at fever pitch as vehicle importers and auto dealers are rushing to clear their vehicles (new and used) from the borders in order to beat federal government's December 31, 2016 deadline for the …
FG risks insurgency in S'W over vehicle import ban –Custom agents
