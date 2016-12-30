Veil of secrecy after kidnapped man is found – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa


Veil of secrecy after kidnapped man is found
Cape Town – A wealthy Cape Town businessman, who was allegedly kidnapped two months ago, has been found alive. Naushad Deshmukh Khan, 46, turned up at a house in Thornton on Wednesday. According to police sources, the businessman was …
