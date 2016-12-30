Veil of secrecy after kidnapped man is found – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Veil of secrecy after kidnapped man is found
Independent Online
Cape Town – A wealthy Cape Town businessman, who was allegedly kidnapped two months ago, has been found alive. Naushad Deshmukh Khan, 46, turned up at a house in Thornton on Wednesday. According to police sources, the businessman was …
Missing Cape Town businessman found alive
'Kidnapped' businessman found
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG