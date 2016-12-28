Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Juan Veron is a f******* great player’: As legend returns aged 41, here’s why Fergie was right… – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'Juan Veron is a f******* great player': As legend returns aged 41, here's why Fergie was right…
Daily Mail
'Juan Veron is a f******* great player, and you lot are f****** idiots': As legend returns aged 41, here's why Sir Alex Ferguson was right… despite his man failing in the Premier League. Juan Veron is making a comeback at Estudiantes aged 41, for no
Ex Chelsea and Manchester United star comes out of retirement at 41NAIJ.COM
Juan Sebastian Veron, 41, comes out of retirement to sign for EstudiantesESPN FC
Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron comes out of retirement at age 41International Business Times, India Edition
Fox Sports Asia –India Today –SuperSport –Pulse Nigeria
all 28 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.