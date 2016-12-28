‘Juan Veron is a f******* great player’: As legend returns aged 41, here’s why Fergie was right… – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
'Juan Veron is a f******* great player': As legend returns aged 41, here's why Fergie was right…
Daily Mail
'Juan Veron is a f******* great player, and you lot are f****** idiots': As legend returns aged 41, here's why Sir Alex Ferguson was right… despite his man failing in the Premier League. Juan Veron is making a comeback at Estudiantes aged 41, for no …
Ex Chelsea and Manchester United star comes out of retirement at 41
Juan Sebastian Veron, 41, comes out of retirement to sign for Estudiantes
Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron comes out of retirement at age 41
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG