Versace Faces Racial Discrimination Charges for Allegedly Using Code Word to Profile Black Shoppers

Italian design brand, Versace, is facing some charges for using a secret code to alert workers when an African American person enters the store. A former employee who¬†experienced¬†this firsthand is suing the brand for unpaid wages and damages. In the lawsuit, Christopher Sampiro, 23, claims that the employees at the Bay Area Versace store used […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

