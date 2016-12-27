Versace Faces Racial Discrimination Charges for Allegedly Using Code Word to Profile Black Shoppers

Italian design brand, Versace, is facing some charges for using a secret code to alert workers when an African American person enters the store. A former employee who experienced this firsthand is suing the brand for unpaid wages and damages. In the lawsuit, Christopher Sampiro, 23, claims that the employees at the Bay Area Versace store used […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

