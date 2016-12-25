Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

John Keen: Reporter who became political giant – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
John Keen: Reporter who became political giant
Daily Nation
In 1967, veteran journalist and former publisher of the Weekly Review, Hillary Ng'weno, tells us, Keen was the first politician to be detained by President Jomo Kenyatta. He thought President Kenyatta, Tanzania's Julius Nyerere and Dr Milton Obote of
Family releases burial programme for veteran politician John KeenThe Standard (press release)
Uhuru leads Kenyans in mourning veteran politician John KeenThe Star, Kenya
John Keen to be buried Friday in NamangaCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Citizen TV (press release) –TUKO.CO.KE –K24 TV
all 31 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.