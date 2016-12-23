Victor Lindelof Signs A Manchester United Shirt In Sweden

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has fuelled suggestions that he will join Manchester United next month after signing the English club’s shirt in his Swedish hometown on Friday afternoon.

It has been widely claimed that Man United have agreed a £38m deal for the Benfica defender, who will move to Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

Suggestions that Lindelof is indeed on his way to Manchester have strengthened after the Swede happily posed with a Man United supporter in a picture on social media.

Victor Lindelöf signing a Man United shirt at a futsal tournament in his hometown Västerås today, where he’ll spend the holidays. pic.twitter.com/iZCwKlyFse — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) December 23, 2016

Lindelof joined Benfica from Vasteras SK in 2012 and initially represented the Portuguese side’s B team, before stepping into the first-team picture in 2015. Last summer, the Sweden international extended his contract with Benfica until the summer of 2020.

The post Victor Lindelof Signs A Manchester United Shirt In Sweden appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

