Victoria Beckham To Be Honoured With OBE

British designer and recording artist Victoria Beckham is set to join her husband David in receiving one of the highest honours in England from the Queen herself. People reports that Beckham has been named to the Queen’s Honours List for 2017 due to her contributions to fashion and her charity work. The former Spice Girls …

The post Victoria Beckham To Be Honoured With OBE appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

