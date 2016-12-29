Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Victory over Boko Haram will change Nigeria’s ailing economy – Baraje, NASFAT

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Kawu Baraje1

A former National Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Abubakar Baraje has saluted the Armed Forces for dislodging the Boko Haram sect from the dreaded Sambisa Forest. According to Baraje, the victory over the terror group would have a positive impact on the dwindling nation’s economy. Addressing newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Victory over Boko Haram will change Nigeria’s ailing economy – Baraje, NASFAT

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.