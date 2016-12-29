Victory Over Insurgency Will Boost Economy – Baraje

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje has said that the nation’s breakthrough in the war against terror will have desirable impact on the ailing economy.

He said the victory will bring about economic recovery, currently in recession, if well managed.

Baraje who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, hailed the diligence and resilience of the nation’s armed forces in dislodging the remnants of Boko Haram fighters from Sambisa forest in Borno State.

He stated that it was cheering that the troops took over the hideout of the terrorists widely believed to be the most dreadful among the dens of the outlawed sect.

He said the military, which was saddled with the responsibility of protecting territorial integrity of the nation, had significantly restored peace in the country.

“Our men in uniform, particularly the army have done us proud. Their major duty is to defend the territorial integrity of the country, and that is exactly what they have done on our behalf. They have brought peace to the land, and we can never thank them enough.

“Even before today, they have been spending sleepless nights under very harsh condition, we quite appreciate them. And we believe that this is the beginning of many good things to come. In fact, this is the beginning of overcoming the (economic) recession.

