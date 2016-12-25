Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Army’s final onslaughts that ousted Boko Haram from Sambisa

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A video footage shows gallant Nigerian army in one of its final onslaughts that ousted the Islamist Boko Haram Terrorists out of Sambisa forest and town in north-east Nigeria.

