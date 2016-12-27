VIDEO: Aucho, Massa, Azira join Cranes’ Nations Cup camp

VIDEO: Cranes head coach Micho says he will be spoilt for choice when choosing the final list of 23 players that will board the plane to Gabon. The Uganda Cranes head coach expressed his selection headache after key three players joined camp. Four of his current team in training face the axe. Grace Mbabazi watched the session at Islamic University IUIU Kabojja.

The post VIDEO: Aucho, Massa, Azira join Cranes’ Nations Cup camp appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

