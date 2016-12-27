VIDEO: Aucho, Massa, Azira join Cranes’ Nations Cup camp
VIDEO: Cranes head coach Micho says he will be spoilt for choice when choosing the final list of 23 players that will board the plane to Gabon. The Uganda Cranes head coach expressed his selection headache after key three players joined camp. Four of his current team in training face the axe. Grace Mbabazi watched the session at Islamic University IUIU Kabojja.
