Baba Kuboye, @Baba_MR on all social media platforms, drops an Appreciation freestyle displaying an heartfelt musical bars to all his beautiful fans worldwide. Baba Kuboye has shown to be an exceptional being as a musical producer and artiste in Nigeria and abroads with his genuine styles of music deliveries that are, in great stance, optimally appealing to both youths and adults..

To show appreciation to his fans for a second top 10 song this year, Baba Kuboye exhibits his pedigree and talent by rap free styling to his fans whilst playing the keyboard in a studio.

He started by talking about the good news and then sings/raps while playing over both his songs TONIGHT & NOTHING (remix). Both songs were released earlier in the year to a positive response and massive airplay on BeatFM Lagos and Abuja, Unilag FM, Wazobia FM and others that will left unmentioned. In his freestyle Baba thanked his fans, thanked Reminisce for featuring on his single and even prayed for everyone that supported him throughout the years.

Though the son of Nigerian musicians Tunde & Fran Kuboye – Baba recently confessed that he has found it difficult breaking into mainstream music as an artist. He made a shocking revelation that he did many things including washing toilets to support himself in the UK.

There are arguably many punchlines in the freestyle but the ones that stand out to us are:

Separate the men for the boys, I make music they make noise. You see I am more than your average, Like Tiwa I am back to a Savage. Your boy is that dope, I push keys like am El chapo. Not many MCs that I know, Can freestyle and play the piano.

