Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Boko Haram’s Shekau resurfaces, ridicules Army, Presidency over defeat claims

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram’s elusive leader, Abubakar Shekau has appeared in a new video clip on Thursday disputing a claim by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian army that the jihadist group had been routed from its Sambisa Forest stronghold. In the video, Shekau ridiculed the army and the President, saying they are telling Nigerians lies about the true state of the group. Read full text here

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Video: Boko Haram’s Shekau resurfaces, ridicules Army, Presidency over defeat claims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.