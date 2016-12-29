Video: Boko Haram’s Shekau resurfaces, ridicules Army, Presidency over defeat claims
Boko Haram’s elusive leader, Abubakar Shekau has appeared in a new video clip on Thursday disputing a claim by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian army that the jihadist group had been routed from its Sambisa Forest stronghold. In the video, Shekau ridiculed the army and the President, saying they are telling Nigerians lies about the true state of the group. Read full text here
