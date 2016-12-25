Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Burna Boy – Mandem Anthem

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Music, News | 0 comments

Spaceship Entertainment Presents The Don DaDa – Burna Boy with this latest video which he titled “Mandem Anthem”.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The classy visuals showcases Burna Boy on The High level, And he Groove happily round the town. Song Produced by Fresh and shot by Director Q.

Watch “Mandem Anthem” Video by Burna Boy – Below:

The post VIDEO: Burna Boy – Mandem Anthem appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.