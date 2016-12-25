VIDEO: Burna Boy – Mandem Anthem

Spaceship Entertainment Presents The Don DaDa – Burna Boy with this latest video which he titled “Mandem Anthem”.

The classy visuals showcases Burna Boy on The High level, And he Groove happily round the town. Song Produced by Fresh and shot by Director Q.

Watch “Mandem Anthem” Video by Burna Boy – Below:

