Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO : Chelsea vs Stoke City highlights, match review and stats – Sports-nova

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
VIDEO : Chelsea vs Stoke City highlights, match review and stats
Sports-nova
After a long time, a team has troubled Chelsea in their pursuit of the title, but the efforts were not enough from the visitors. And the Chelsea vs Stoke City encounter ended up in yet another win for the Blues. The first real chance for the home side

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.