VIDEO : Chelsea vs Stoke City highlights, match review and stats – Sports-nova
|
VIDEO : Chelsea vs Stoke City highlights, match review and stats
Sports-nova
After a long time, a team has troubled Chelsea in their pursuit of the title, but the efforts were not enough from the visitors. And the Chelsea vs Stoke City encounter ended up in yet another win for the Blues. The first real chance for the home side …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG