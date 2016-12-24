VIDEO: Chidinma – For You
What better time should you be reminded of being happy but this Season of love and sharing? Chidinma pleasures us with the official video to her Christmas Single titled “For You”.
Enjoy and have for yourselves a Merry Christmas.
Peep The video below:
ABOUT CHIDINMA
Chidinma Ekile ( Chidinma) is a contemporary Afro pop singer, songwriter, performer, recording artiste since 2011 and has so far worked with distinguished artistes like Sound Sultan, Illbliss, Wizkid , Flavour Banky W, Tha Suspect and international acts like Awilo and Toofan.
Following her amazing performance at the 2010 edition of MTN Project fame, the beautiful singer emerged winner and promptly began her music career signed to Illbliss management company, Goretti Company.
Over the years, Chidinma’s music career has grown in leaps and bounds as the singer has won a good number of prestigious awards including the KORA, NMVA to mention but a few.
The songstress was also the first female musician to peak at number 1 on the MTV Base official Naija Top chart. She has also been recognized in an impressive number of nominations including Channel O Music Video Awards, NEA, HEADIES, MTV AFRICA.
The singer is currently signed to her own music label, 40fied Music Company.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter – @Chidinmaekile
Instagram- @Chidinmaekile
