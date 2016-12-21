Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: DJ Kaygo ft. Dream Team & Tribal – Cheques

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

DJ Kaygo Releases the visuals to his Dreamteam & Tribal assisted track “Cheques,” which has been making rounds on the streets. The video gives the track a boast that it needs to become a hit that it was destine to be.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Shot In a warehouse, showing artist, performing the track, while puffing Smoke like a boss, and some bad B**chs, dropping some well choreograph moves. This is a well shot video, much respect to the man behind the creative lighting.

Watch video below.

The post VIDEO: DJ Kaygo ft. Dream Team & Tribal – Cheques appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.