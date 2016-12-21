VIDEO: DJ Kaygo ft. Dream Team & Tribal – Cheques
DJ Kaygo Releases the visuals to his Dreamteam & Tribal assisted track “Cheques,” which has been making rounds on the streets. The video gives the track a boast that it needs to become a hit that it was destine to be.
Shot In a warehouse, showing artist, performing the track, while puffing Smoke like a boss, and some bad B**chs, dropping some well choreograph moves. This is a well shot video, much respect to the man behind the creative lighting.
Watch video below.
The post VIDEO: DJ Kaygo ft. Dream Team & Tribal – Cheques appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG