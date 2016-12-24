VIDEO: Easy transport impacting on Kampala taxis

VIDEO: Uganda has become the latest country in the region to experience the wave of easy taxi services following an influx of several service providers. After the entry of Uber, a technology company that connects riders and drivers at the touch of a button in Uganda early this year, followed by Friendship, another easy taxi transport service provider, Little Cab, the ride-hailing app, backed by telecoms operator Safaricom, has also joined the market. But how are Ugandans adapting to this global online taxi business that requires 24 hour technology?

