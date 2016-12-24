VIDEO: Easy transport impacting on Kampala taxis
VIDEO: Uganda has become the latest country in the region to experience the wave of easy taxi services following an influx of several service providers. After the entry of Uber, a technology company that connects riders and drivers at the touch of a button in Uganda early this year, followed by Friendship, another easy taxi transport service provider, Little Cab, the ride-hailing app, backed by telecoms operator Safaricom, has also joined the market. But how are Ugandans adapting to this global online taxi business that requires 24 hour technology?
The post VIDEO: Easy transport impacting on Kampala taxis appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG