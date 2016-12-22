Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Exclusive interview with Rwanda’s Kagame

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa, Business, Uganda | 0 comments

VIDEO: President Paul Kagame of Rwanda explains his country’s path to development and the challenges plus regional, world and continental politics in an interview with NBS.

 

 

