(Video) Gary Cahill goal: Fabregas racks up fifth assist of season as Chelsea break Stoke City resolve – CaughtOffside

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

(Video) Gary Cahill goal: Fabregas racks up fifth assist of season as Chelsea break Stoke City resolve
CaughtOffside
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill broke the deadlock in his side's clash with Stoke City on Saturday afternoon with a bullet header from a corner. Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant had done a great job of keeping the hosts at bay in the lead-up to the goal

