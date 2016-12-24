Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Jakuzzi Ft. Dj Real – Koboko

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Music

Brooklyn World Entertainment frontliner ”Jakuzzi” is fully back on track and this time he has decided to team up with world famous DJ Real ”Emir of Alaba”.

After several months of silence, the GBABE/JONMO Crooner is out with another banging tune, the DJ Real featured single titled KOBOKO is said to

have been produced by Gbaloo who has worked with other talented artists in the industry, and was mix and mastered by Nasty Mix.

The visual for this song shows Jakuzzi and DJ Real both have awesome delivery, shot on a location in lagos and directed by Vasco Filmz!
