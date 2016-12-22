Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Jubilation as Ibori regains freedom from UK prison

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Video footage shows family members, friends and well-wishers jubilating with the former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori after his release from the prison in the United Kingdom

The post Video: Jubilation as Ibori regains freedom from UK prison appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

