VIDEO: Kalita Bus accident claims 7, dozens injured

Seven people have been confirmed dead after an accident involving a Fort Portal bound Kalita bus registration UAG 409T and a truck whose registration is not yet confirmed.

Police confirmed that seven people, on their way from Kampala to Fort Portal, died after the crash in Kyenjojo. Dozens who were injured have been rushed to Kyenjojo General Hospital.

A video posted online by Eng Nasser Nsimbe shows scenes from Kyenjonjo of desperate rescuers and relatives trying to free those trapped in the Kalita Bus after it crashed. It also shows dazed passengers walking off the wreckage, and several injured.

The Kyenjonjo-Fort Portal road is narrow and has several potholes.

(Warning: Graphic images in video below)

7 dead&several injured after a Kalita bus from Kampala to Fort Portal collided with a Mitsubishi in Rwibale-Kyenjojo district. #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/qy2z2XGWCF — MableTwegumye (@MableTwegumye) December 23, 2016

The post VIDEO: Kalita Bus accident claims 7, dozens injured appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

