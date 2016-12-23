Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Kalita Bus accident claims 7, dozens injured

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Seven people have been confirmed dead after an accident involving a Fort Portal bound Kalita bus registration UAG 409T  and a truck whose registration is not yet confirmed.

Police confirmed that seven people, on their way from Kampala to Fort Portal, died after the crash in Kyenjojo. Dozens who were injured have been rushed to Kyenjojo General Hospital.

A video posted online by Eng Nasser Nsimbe shows scenes from Kyenjonjo of desperate rescuers and relatives trying to free those trapped in the Kalita Bus after it crashed. It also shows dazed passengers walking off the wreckage, and several injured.

The Kyenjonjo-Fort Portal road is narrow and has several potholes.

(Warning: Graphic images in video below)

 

 

The post VIDEO: Kalita Bus accident claims 7, dozens injured appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.